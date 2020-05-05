BTS member V aka Taehyung confesses his love for ARMY; says he wants his future child's first word to be ARMY

BTS member V recently commented on a fan post on Weverse when asked about how much he loves ARMY. Sharing a lengthy note, Taehyung confessed that he wants his future child's first word to be ARMY and not Dad.

BTS members have always been extremely vocal about their love for ARMY and vice versa. In recent times, Jin's solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon, was dedicated to ARMY with the lyrics seeping through their hearts and leaving them an emotional mess! On many occasions, especially during the quarantine period, the septet has revealed that they are indeed missing their fans a whole lot, with RM even confessing that he cries every time he listens to Spring Day as it reminds him of ARMY!

In a recent fan post on Weverse, when asked how much he loved ARMY, V had a very sentimental answer to give. As translated by Twitter user @doyou-bangtan, Taehyung wrote, "Even if I fully stretch out by two arms and two legs, it's not enough [to showcase how much I like you]. To the point, I want to see you even in my dreams. To the point that the subject I want to write about when I produce music is ARMY. To the point, I enter to play games [with you] after finishing work because I think you'd be waiting for me. [with satoori] Hey ARMY, how is my heart a quagmire for you that I can't escape from!"

"To the degree that if I have a child, I may teach them so that their first word is 'ARMY' rather than 'dad'. I love you a great amount," TaeTae added.

V, Weverse 200504 Oppa, how much do you like ARMY?? : an essay (Read the screenshot!) pic.twitter.com/bvhiBYUeIy — wisha⁷ (@doyou_bangtan) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS' new docuseries, Break The Silence, will be out soon as the first two episodes premiere on Weverse on May 12, 2020.

