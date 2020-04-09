BTS member V aka Taehyung has two song recommendations for the ARMY to listen during this quarantine

BTS member V has some musical suggestions for the ARMY. Taehyung suggested listening to two songs during this quarantine.

BTS members are constantly in touch with the ARMY digitally. Jin recently hosted a VLive to interact with fans over a meal. Suga has been sharing photos on Twitter. BTS singer V has been active on Weverse. Taehyung often drops comments on fan posts on the social media platform. He recently helped a fan name their puppy. Now, the Sweet Night crooner has given fan two music recommendations. TaeTae handpicked two songs for fans to enjoy after a fan reached out to the ARMY seeking recommendations.

"What song shall we listen to today ~ if any of you are listening to me, please let me know," the fan asked on the platform. To the fan's surprise, V was listening and he suggested they listen to 17 sung by Pink Sweat$. Another fan reached out to Tae and wrote, "I listen to all the songs my brother tells me! Please let me know !!!!"

To which Taehyung replied, "ruel - face to face". We've already heard the songs a couple of times. Check out his responses and the songs he's recommended below so you can listen to it on loop as well:

This isn't the first time Taehyung as recommended something to fans. A few weeks ago, he has recommended a restaurant in South Korea. The singer dined at the Geum Kang San King Crab Sashimi Restaurant in Yangyang and urged fans to visit it. "Geum Kang San King Crab Sashimi Restaurant in Yangyang. The owner is super super super nice and friendly. So I really want a lot of ARMYs to give this place a try. The owner really inspired me," he wrote on Weverse previously.

