BTS member V aka Taehyung may celebrate his birthday in New York; Here's Why

BTS member V celebrates his birthday later this month. While his birthday plans are still unknown, it seems like he would be celebrating his birthday in New York.

With the curtain call on 2019 beginning, the ARMY is preparing to celebrate BTS member V's birthday. The singer celebrates his birthday on December 30. While the ARMY will go all out to make Taehyung's birthday extra special, it seems like Tae Tae will have an unusual birthday. The singer would probably celebrate his birthday in New York this year. Why New York? Well, for the unversed, here's a quick reminder: BTS is performing at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The announcement of the Korean band's performance was made earlier this week. The band will be performing live at the Big Apple venue, unlike 2017 where they pre-recorded their performance for the show. Given that they will have to be in New York at the time, BTS could land in NYC a few days in advance to prepare for their set.

Taehyung's birthday falls a day before the most-anticipated performance. So there is a high-probability that Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope would plan something special for V in the Big Apple. We are curious to know what the K-Pop band would have in mind for the celebrations. If we do find out, we'll keep you posted!

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently gave a preview of an unfinished Christmas song that he has been working on for a while now. The singer, who previously revealed the title the song Happy Christmas in a VLIVE back in 2018 and shared a glimpse last year, gave fans another glimpse of the song during his recent VLIVE. Read all about it here: VIDEO: BTS singer V gave a preview of his new Christmas song Happy Christmas; ARMY goes wild

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More