BTS member V aka Taehyung's 'I'm a good boy' catchphrase becomes a hot TikTok challenge and we're all for it

TikTok is all the rage right now and if you combine it with some BTS love, you get fireworks! V's famous catchphrase, "I'm a good boy," has now become the go-to TikTok challenge where everyone shows their innocent and sexy sides.

Let's face it! We're bored out of our minds at home, amidst the quarantine period, which is a necessity as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. We've all been relying on social media to keep us entertained and remain positive during such troubling times. These apps include TikTok, where millions of people post hilarious videos that attract instant attention! Now, what happens when you combine TikTok with popular K-pop band BTS? Especially when it involved V aka Taehyung? Fireworks!

Fans of TaeTae are well aware of the 24-year-old singer's famous catchphrase, "I'm a good boy," which he normally uses to introduce himself on US talk shows. Well, many TikTok users have now taken that catchphrase and made thousands and thousands of videos, with the combination of Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Wanz' popular track, Thrift Shop. In the videos, we see people show off their 'good side' while mouthing V's catchphrase and then, as Thrift Shop plays, we see their sexier sides.

Check out some of the popular 'I'm a good boy,' meme TikTok videos below:

Leave it V to become such a viral TikTok sensation with a simple yet effective catchphrase!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ARMY share how BTS is helping them cope with anxiety during the lockdown period due to COVID 19

Meanwhile, Taehyung has another reason to celebrate as the singer topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020, beating his BTS bandmates Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, who were a part of the Top 5. V has topped the list an impressive three times, that too consecutively and thanks to his impressive achievement, TaeTae was inducted into Starmometer’s Hall of Fame.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More