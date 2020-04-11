BTS member V aka Taehyung's 'I'm a good boy' catchphrase becomes a hot TikTok challenge and we're all for it
Let's face it! We're bored out of our minds at home, amidst the quarantine period, which is a necessity as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. We've all been relying on social media to keep us entertained and remain positive during such troubling times. These apps include TikTok, where millions of people post hilarious videos that attract instant attention! Now, what happens when you combine TikTok with popular K-pop band BTS? Especially when it involved V aka Taehyung? Fireworks!
Fans of TaeTae are well aware of the 24-year-old singer's famous catchphrase, "I'm a good boy," which he normally uses to introduce himself on US talk shows. Well, many TikTok users have now taken that catchphrase and made thousands and thousands of videos, with the combination of Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Wanz' popular track, Thrift Shop. In the videos, we see people show off their 'good side' while mouthing V's catchphrase and then, as Thrift Shop plays, we see their sexier sides.
Check out some of the popular 'I'm a good boy,' meme TikTok videos below:
Hi guys! My name is V, I'm good boy :> ##wab_team ##two_editer ##lus_team ##ort_team ##oni_team ##theberryteam ##royal_team ##lstar_blink ##llhsnz
Tap on share 3 times to see magic ##teamlucky ##luckydancer ##fyp ##foryou
Hi Guys! I'm a good girl ##teampikachu ##foryou ##foryoupage @tiktok_india
One of my favourite tiktoker ##duet with @bk_thapa ##tiktokindia ##foryou ##wish_rathod
Hey guys... My name is hardik & i am a good boy##foryoupage ##foryou
SCHOOL LIFE OF EVERY BOY. ##HandWashChallenge ##trending ##foryou ##gopugang ##transition ##badboy @tiktok_india
هاي انا مروان انا فتى جيد وانتو ، ##tiktok ##foruyou ##مهما_تحاول ##تيك_توك_جدة ##feauture ##feauture
Leave it V to become such a viral TikTok sensation with a simple yet effective catchphrase!
Meanwhile, Taehyung has another reason to celebrate as the singer topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020, beating his BTS bandmates Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, who were a part of the Top 5. V has topped the list an impressive three times, that too consecutively and thanks to his impressive achievement, TaeTae was inducted into Starmometer’s Hall of Fame.
