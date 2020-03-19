BTS member V aka Taehyung's passport details allegedly LEAKED online; Deets Inside

A crazy fan has reportedly leaked a screenshot of BTS member V's passport. The fan took to YouTube and shared Taehyung's passport.

Big Hit Entertainment might have a new problem to tackle. Amid the cancellations and rescheduling of BTS' Map of the Soul tour, it appears that BTS member V's passport details have leaked online. Although unconfirmed by the entertainment management company or Taehyung himself, a YouTuber has apparently got a copy of V's passport. On March 18, the Youtuber - who is believed to be a fan - took to the video streaming platform to give a look at the singer's alleged passport.

As reported by AllKPop, the front of the passport appeared to have Chinese writing features personal information. This includes the resident registration number and passport number. The passport also features V's real name, Kim Tae Hyung, and his photo. The video has stirred up the ARMY to call out the uploader for breaching privacy. "This is so sickening! That so called "Saesang Fan" should not be called a "Fan" in the first place, when they don't even know how to 'respect' someone and just invade in peoples privacy. Its plain pathetic when actually doing that for the sake of attention. Like, really thats stupidity. I really hate this kind of so called "fans'," a fan called out.

"I mean why just why? Goodness gracious this is so serious very serious. My god I can't understand why their doing that. I'm So freaking disappointed to this kind of fan. No offense but even if sasaeng do anything like this or follow them or any kind of stuff BTS will never fall in love, pay attention and etc. Somebody knock some sense so they can wake up to reality to do something better than obsessing with an idol. It's not bad to be a fan but if it's too much like obsessing and stalking them it's a "big" deal," added another fan.

However, there are chances that the video is fake for the issue date and the expiration date looks different from the standard passport. Fans also pointed out that the passport should ideally be in Korean, given Taehyung's roots. What are your thought on the passport leak? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

