BTS member V beat Jungkook, Jin and Jimin to top list of 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020 for the third time

BTS member V is the ultimate Asian heartthrob for the third consecutive time as he beat his BTS bandmates Jungkook, Jin and Jimin in Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020. Read below for more details.

While BTS is currently on quarantine mode like the rest of the world, it's not stopping the members from topping lists. Case in point, V, who was just declared the Ultimate Asian Heartthrob by Starmometer. Taehyung has topped the list of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020 and deservedly so! For the unversed, the poll was conducted in January 2020 and lasted three months where fans got to decide who they felt was amongst the ultimate Asian heartthrobs. The poll is currently in its 14th year while V has topped the list an impressive three times, that too consecutively.

Thanks to his impressive achievement, V was inducted into Starmometer’s Hall of Fame. Via, HelloKPop, there were 18,730,855 votes in total while 7,180,481 votes went to TaeTae alone! After V, the second place went to Jungkook, who was in the same position in 2019 as well. Following Kookie are Jin and Jimin who take up the 3rd and 4th rank. While BTS leader RM is in the 63rd spot, J-Hope landed the 70th position and Suga was in the 90th rank.

Check out the Top 10 from Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020 below:

1. Kim Taehyung

2. Jungkook

3. Kim Seokjin

4. Park Jimin

5. Porsche

6. Alden Richards

7. Jaehyun

8. Xiao Zhan

9. Ten Thailand

10. Wang Yibo

What do you think about V being declared as the Ultimate Asian Heartthrob? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, V made headlines recently for sharing a video of himself, as a part of the Stay Home Challenge, dancing adorably to a Kenton Chen cover version of Closer by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey.

