BTS member V earns #2 spot on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in the US with Sweet Night

BTS member V, who very recently dropped a solo single, Sweet Night for Itaewon Class OST, has a big reason to celebrate as his latest work has earned him the #2 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in the US. Read below for more details.

BTS is currently laying low, given the coronavirus outbreak, that has not just taken over South Korea but the entire world. After delivering a classic album like Map of the Soul: 7, to kickstart 2020 with a bang, ARMY was crushed to know that the Map of the Soul Tour was now in jeopardy, especially with the four scheduled concerts in Korea already cancelled. However, hope came from V, when the singer released one of the three recently composed song by himself in March 2020.

Taehyung dropped Sweet Night, an indie-pop single from Itaewon Class OST and instantly fans could not get over TaeTae's solo single. While it's already charted at the #1 spot in the iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries, we have some more good news for Sweet Night. According to Forbes, V's single has earned the #2 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in the US. Sweet Night is currently the second bestselling song in the country as it sold an impressive 11,000 copies. He was beaten only by The Weeknd's Blinding Lights which sold 16,000 copies.

However, this is a first for Taehyung to achieve a spot in the Top 10 in the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with a solo single. Moreover, Sweet Night will be V's ninth entry in the chart for 2020, as the previous songs are from Map of the Soul: 7.

What did you think of V's single Sweet Night? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, V recently visited the sets of Itaewon Class to offer his support to close friend Park Seo-joon, who plays the lead in the popular Netflix K-drama.

