BTS member V has an interesting REACTION to a fan who claims she loves Taehyung more than her own husband

BTS member V responded to a fan's post on Weverse when he was informed that she loves Taehyung more than her own husband, who was very jealous. Read below to know what TaeTae had to react to the same.

BTS members have been extremely active virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the powerful tool of social media. ARMY is being treated every day with new content to obsess over, which helps distract them from the harsh reality that is our lives currently. From Bangtan Bombs and Run BTS episodes every week to V Live and YouTube Live sessions with individual or more than one member, BTS is really going all out when it comes to keeping touch with their loyal fandom.

V, in particular, has been extremely active on Weverse as he constantly comments on fan posts with funny and even meaningful remarks. A recent fan post caught the attention of Taehyung, which led to a funny reaction by the 24-year-old singer. The ARMY member messaged to V, "Our Taehyungie, I love you more than my husband. My husband is jealous next to me ke ke ke ke ke ke." To this, TaeTae gave a simple response of, "Husband-nim." However, he also attached one smirking emoji, one blowing a kiss emoji and one close-eyed smile emoji.

Check out V's hilarious reaction to the fan post on Weverse below:

V on Weverse 0507 ARMY : Our Taehyungie i love you more than my husband my husband is jealous next to me ke ke ke ke ke ke V : Husband-nim @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/r1AFZa8yh8 — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) May 6, 2020

We adore this handsome boy and how!

Meanwhile, ARMY was elated to hear that BTS would be joining Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and more as commencement speakers for a special virtual graduation ceremony, Dear Class of 2020. Other commencement speakers include Sec. Robert M Gates, Sundar Pichai, Sec. Condoleeza Rice and Malala Yousafzai. Dear Class of 2020 releases on June 6, 2020.

