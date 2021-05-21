BTS member V reveals he was 'really moved' after watching The Godfather; Is in awe of Marlon Brando's charisma

In a recent interview, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung spoke passionately about why he's a fan of Marlon Brando's Oscar-winning movie The Godfather.

With his impressive acting debut in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, ARMY has been anxiously waiting for BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung to dabble more in dramas or even movies for that matter. Moreover, V has also been known to recommend his favourite films like About Time to the septet's beloved fandom from time to time. Given his affinity towards acting, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Taehyung was asked about his love for old films and to reveal his personal favourites.

While TaeTae admitted that he likes "old movies," the 25-year-old singer also likes "movies that are classics but not super old." Giving an example of the Oscar-winning film The Godfather, which is arguably the greatest movie ever made, is something which the Sweet Night singer "really enjoyed." Moreover, V revealed that Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs is one of his "all-time favourite movies." Talking more in detail about The Godfather, Taehyung recounted, "The Godfather I actually watched recently. A friend of mine had told me, 'It's really long, I fell asleep in the middle of it.' And I thought, 'Is it that boring?'"

Further elaborating on how he was left majorly impressed by the late Marlon Brando's take as Vito Corleone in The Godfather, TaeTae added, "And then I watched it and I was really moved by it, especially the charisma of the godfather [Marlon Brando], and all the actors and the direction and the production. And again, his charisma, and his commanding presence during the film."

Moreover, when asked if he'd be interested in acting again, V confessed, "It's something that I'm thinking about after I turn 30."

The absolute taste that Mr. Kim Taehyung has, whether it be in movies or music, how can you not adore him?!

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 140: BTS' hilarious outburst as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man is UNMISSABLE

Meanwhile, BTS just dropped their highly-anticipated funky single Butter with a hypnotic MV, which as expected is breaking records left, right and center.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×