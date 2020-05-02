BTS member V REVEALS he is working on his 1st mixtape and RM confesses he misses ARMY a lot

ARMY started trending #KTHISCOMING after BTS member V revealed that he was working on his 1st mixtape. Moreover, RM confessed to ARMY that he is missing them terribly.

ARMY can agree that they are currently the most blessed fandom amidst their quarantine periods as BTS is going all out to offer their love and support through the digital medium. From releasing new content on a daily basis like RUN BTS and Bangtan Bombs to provide a distraction to getting us giddy by revealing new details about their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul:7, ARMY is being pampered left, right and center and we're definitely not complaining, in the slightest!

V, in particular, had ARMY in a state of complete unrest when he revealed during a game chat that he is working on his first mixtape. While RM, Suga and J-Hope have released mixtapes in the past, BTS' vocal line is yet to show off their individual work and Taehyung may very well be the first one to do so. Moreover, TaeTae has been teasing the fandom with glimpses at his songs and the revelation that he's been working long nights to get his mixtape up and running. Whatever has been shown to us till now promises a chart-topping mixtape that ARMY will not be able to get over!

ARMY immediately trended #KTH1ISCOMING worldwide and here's how Twitterati reacted to V's mixtape news below:

KTH1, IU X SUGA ‘EIGHT’, BTS Japanese Album, BTS SELF PRODUCED ALBUM AGUST D 2, JJK1... ON THEIR WAY TO DOMINATE THE WORLD .. YES WE LOVE TO SEE IT#KTH1ISCOMING @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2KmJL5qYYy — (@HAPPYLATAE) May 1, 2020

still couldnt process how he said “of course there’s gonna be a mixtape” #KTH1ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/LHK1JTK1A1 — (@9395film) May 1, 2020

who will release the mixtape of the century?? #KTH1iscoming pic.twitter.com/vUExwjyDlU — kth1 (@taehyungtannah) May 1, 2020

taehyung has been telling us about how he’s been writing songs until late at night, he’s shown us snippet of the songs, he told us to wait because /of course/ he’s gonna release his own mixtape. he is so hardworking and i love him so much #KTH1ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/vuJyZBJwDG — (@9395film) May 1, 2020

WE ARE ALSO GETTING A KIM TAEHYUNG MIXTAPE?! COME THROUGH! It shall now be mixTAEpe #KTH1ISCOMING #VMixtaepe — Jos/JK Mixtape (@TheJose8A) May 1, 2020

IDC IF YOU DON'T KNOW BTS. IDC IF YOUR BIAS ISN'T TAEHYUNG BUT IF YOU SEE THIS YOU'RE OBLIGATED TO REPLY WITH #KTH1ISCOMING ‼‼ THIS MASTERPIECE IS COMING.pic.twitter.com/fdIM5lixSg — quincKTH1- sleep (@kooktaeficts) May 1, 2020

Ok but listen to me, VANTE's photos as covers of every song, the mixtape cover as one of his paintings, an MV with Taehyung visuals and acting, and Taehyung soulful and magnificent vocals in all of the songs

LIKE?

we are not gonna survive it#KTH1ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/96Gv5l6koo — GUCCI (@Taelentaed) May 1, 2020

Taehyung: "I wrote several songs, please anticipate it. I should release a mixtape." ARMYS RN:#KTH1ISCOMING @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/hoHsuMpgsR — nikki misses bts (@artisvantae) May 1, 2020

We can't wait for KTH1! How about you guys?!

Meanwhile, Namjoon took to Weverse post-midnight KST to share with ARMY as to how much he is missing them terribly. "I miss you all of a sudden," the Bangtan leader confessed honestly.

Check out RM's Weverse post on missing ARMY terribly below:

ALSO READ: BTS: RM left stunned after V adorably suggests a name for Namjoon's future son during Run BTS' florist episode

We miss you and the boys too, Namjoon!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

