BTS member V REVEALS he is working on his 1st mixtape and RM confesses he misses ARMY a lot

ARMY started trending #KTHISCOMING after BTS member V revealed that he was working on his 1st mixtape. Moreover, RM confessed to ARMY that he is missing them terribly.
ARMY can agree that they are currently the most blessed fandom amidst their quarantine periods as BTS is going all out to offer their love and support through the digital medium. From releasing new content on a daily basis like RUN BTS and Bangtan Bombs to provide a distraction to getting us giddy by revealing new details about their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul:7, ARMY is being pampered left, right and center and we're definitely not complaining, in the slightest!

V, in particular, had ARMY in a state of complete unrest when he revealed during a game chat that he is working on his first mixtape. While RM, Suga and J-Hope have released mixtapes in the past, BTS' vocal line is yet to show off their individual work and Taehyung may very well be the first one to do so. Moreover, TaeTae has been teasing the fandom with glimpses at his songs and the revelation that he's been working long nights to get his mixtape up and running. Whatever has been shown to us till now promises a chart-topping mixtape that ARMY will not be able to get over!

ARMY immediately trended #KTH1ISCOMING worldwide and here's how Twitterati reacted to V's mixtape news below:

We can't wait for KTH1! How about you guys?!

Meanwhile, Namjoon took to Weverse post-midnight KST to share with ARMY as to how much he is missing them terribly. "I miss you all of a sudden," the Bangtan leader confessed honestly.

Check out RM's Weverse post on missing ARMY terribly below:

We miss you and the boys too, Namjoon!

