BTS member V REVEALS that he is working on some songs for the septet's next album post Map of the Soul: 7

In his recent V Live session, BTS member V revealed some exciting new details about the septet's next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7. Read below to know what Taehyung had to share on the same.

BTS is going to all extents to make ARMY feel not alone during such troubling times as we all are suffering from the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic! Whether it be selfies and videos or even commenting on fans' Weverse posts, the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - is staying in virtual contact with their fans on a daily basis. Yesterday, ARMY was treated well as we got a Namjoon and Hobi V Live session and selca, Jungkook breaking a Twitter record with a boxing video and Taehyung hosting TaeTae FM6.13 on V Live.

Speaking of V, the 24-year-old singer was entertaining ARMY with various impromptu musical performances while spilling the beans on that famous dumpling fight with his bestie, ChimChim. Moreover, V elaborated on RM's revelation that BTS has already begun working on their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7. Taehyung revealed that he is busy making some songs for the upcoming album and that there are songs he has to finish. Whenever the Singularity singer is stuck while writing lyrics for his songs, he turns to gaming with ARMY. However, TaeTae is also concerned that is he may get addicted to gaming if he continues to play too much.

We're surely excited to hear BTS' next album and can't wait for the release already! How about you guys? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during his recent YouTube Live session, Namjoon had revealed, "No details have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started talking about it. That we’re going to be creating something new. We’re going to work hard to do that."

