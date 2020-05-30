BTS member V termed 'Visual representative of K pop' by K media for his 15 handsome titles and gifted voice

BTS member V, who was recently crowned as The Most Handsome Man in The World 2020, has been termed as the 'visual representative of K-pop' by K-media. Read below for more details.

BTS celebrates popularity at an extremely global level with its ARMY growing in millions. Thanks to their addictive tunes, meaningful words and impressive performances, ARMY can't get enough of the septet. While most fans are OT7, there are also ones who have their personal bias to one of the members. V, in particular, has been getting a lot of attention for his handsome looks and vocal talent. Moreover, Taehyung was recently crowned as The Most Handsome Man in The World 2020 by the ranking channel, Top 10 World.

TaeTae beat the likes of Zayn Malik, Robert Pattinson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise and . As of now, the Singularity singer holds 15 handsome titles and counting. A Brazillian surgeon was so bowled over by V's facial features that he called him perfect. "Taehyung's facial features are beautiful yet very different from the Korean standards. His face is very symmetrical and it’s very pleasing to the eye. So yeah... he’s basically perfect," the surgeon gushed.

There's also the fact that vocally, TaeTae is extremely talented and has also started indulging in songwriting. His solo track, Sweet Night, which is a part of the Itaewon Class OST, helped V earn the #1 spot on the iTunes Song Chart in 87 countries, beating PSY's record of the Korean soloist with the most #1's, who got 86 #1's for Gangnam Style.

Hence, K-media including Naver and Dispatch bestowed Taehyung with the term, 'Visual representative of K-pop' for all his achievements that have been getting global recognition.

ALSO READ: Break The Silence: V CONFESSES he can't live without BTS members: When we fall, I don’t get back up by myself

We have to agree with K-media as TaeTae is truly a wonderful talent!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×