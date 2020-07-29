BTS member V treats ARMY by sharing adorable snaps of his pet dog Yeontan proving Tannie has his own fandom

As August 2020 is going to be a very busy time for BTS, V aka Taehyung is spending as much quality time as possible with his family including his cute as a button pet dog Yeontan. Check out Tannie's snaps shared by TaeTae on Weverse below.

This particular week, ARMY has been given no breathing space as BTS unveiled one big announcement after another big announcement. On August 21, the septet is releasing a new English single which will have upbeat vibes similar to Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. Moreover, the boyband also announced a new reality show In the SOOP BTS ver. which kickstarts from August 19 on JTBC in South Korea. With August being a jam-packed month for BTS, the members have been spending as much quality time as possible with their families.

From the past few days, V has been staying at his family home as revealed by the 24-year-old singer's Weverse posts and even during his video call interaction with Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik on a recent episode of Summer Vacation. A family member that Taehyung is deeply attached to is his cute as a button pet dog Yeontan. Taking to Weverse recently, TaeTae shared four adorable snaps of Tannie and we can't get over the fluffy goofball, who had grown up right in front of ARMY's eyes. In one particular snap, you can the Sweet Night singer's hand petting Yeontan's hair in an affectionate manner.

Check out Yeontan's cute photos shared by V on Weverse below:

It seems Taehyung wanted to say the same line which Jhope dubbed "바로 그거야" (That's precisely it..) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AMqjyJnbGB — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) July 28, 2020

"That's exactly it," Taehyung captioned Tannie's pictures which is similar to J-Hope's Scar dialogue from The Lion King's dubbing on Run BTS Ep 109.

Meanwhile, V recently revealed some details about his upcoming mixtape KTH1 sharing what a challenge it has been to make music on his own. Moreover, Jungkook shared that he's heard some of his Taehyung hyung's songs and they are "so good."

