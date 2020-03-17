BTS member V visits close friend Park Seo Joon on the sets of Itaewon Class after releasing Sweet Night

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS member V, who recently released his solo track Sweet Night, for Itaewon Class OST, visited his close friend Park Seo-joon on the sets of the popular K-drama recently. Read below for more details.

March 2020 was a special time for BTS member V as he was able to share with the world, one of three songs he recently composed. Titled Sweet Night, the solo track by Taehyung was a part of popular K-drama Itaewon Class OST. In what was of the indie-pop genre along with the right acoustic flavours, V sang about melancholy in the sweetest vocals one could register! Sweet Night instantly became a hit and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 77 countries including the US and the UK.

According to OSEN, V visited the sets of Itaewon Class recently as the team is filming episode 15 and 16 in the suburbs of Seoul. TaeTae particularly went for the shoot to support his close friend Park Seo-joon, who plays the lead actor in the K-drama. For the unversed, V and Park have been close friends since 2016, when they starred together in the hit K-drama, Hwarang, which also happened to be the BTS member's acting debut.

Moreover, V and Park are a part of Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy. You may have seen them flooding social media with squad photos from their fun vacations.

This makes us wonder if there could be a possibility of a V cameo in Itaewon Class? A fan can dream right?!

Earlier, while talking about how he enjoyed reading the original Itaewon Class webtoon and learned some life lessons from the compelling story, V had shared, "The character of Park Sae-ro-yi left a particularly deep impression on me, and I really liked him. So I’m really thrilled that a close friend of mine, whom I really like, is playing the role of Park Sae Roy."

