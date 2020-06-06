BTS member V wants ARMY to suggest a new signature for himself but he has four conditions

Taking to Weverse is BTS member V, who started a contest among ARMY to help him create a new signature but the Singularity singer has four conditions. Read below to know what Taehyung's conditions are.

BTS have been a couple of busy bees even during the quarantine period as they are not only coming up with new content to give ARMY company but are also interacting with the fans through V Live, YouTube Live and even Weverse comments. For V aka Taehyung, it's Weverse, where the Singularity singer has a constant presence and makes sure to comment on the ARMY posts that he likes. Whether it be a song recommendation or even to just joke around with a fan, V really has his A-game on when it comes to being in touch with the fandom.

For now, TaeTae has planned something exciting for ARMY as he issues a #MakeTaehyungSignatureContest to help the 24-year-old singer create a new signature for himself to use. As his fans are aware, V has four different types of signatures, ranging from one for his passport to an official one as a BTS member. This time, he wants ARMYs to help come up with something creative. However, V has four conditions regarding the new signature and how he wants it to be designed.

"Taehyung's Signature Creating Contest - Kim Taehyung wants to change his signature and is receiving entries from ARMY!! There is a prize for the contest winner!(TaehyungSignatureMakingContest) - Has to be a simple but cool signature - Had to be difficult for others to follow - Doesn't need to the four-leaf clover - Had to be able to be completed in 1 second," the comment read, as translated by ARMY member, @doyou_bangtan.

ARMY has started sending him new designs, many of which are already in consideration to be winners. We will have to wait and watch to see which ARMY member's newly designed signature does V eventually ends up taking.

