BTS member V's 'kingly avatar' selfies make Taehyung the fastest artist to reach two million likes on Twitter

ARMY has trended BTS member V as #SNSKingTaehyung for managing to break so many social media records with his handsome face. TaeTae's latest set of selfies made him the fastest artist to reach two million likes on Twitter.

When Suga and Jimin shared that their bandmate V is both handsome and charming while the I-Landers gushed over how good-looking Taehyung really is during BTS' appearance on I-Land, it's like they spoke on behalf of ARMY. It's very difficult to take your eyes off of TaeTae's uniquely handsome face that sets him apart from the rest of the world. It's also his charismatic dual personality between being a good boy in real-life and the ultimate bad boy when on stage that has his fans going gaga over him.

Recently, V took to Twitter to share two insanely dapper selfies of himself in a kingly avatar. Decked in a grey and black brocade jacket layering a black tee, Taehyung's mullet took the spotlight and highlighted the Inner Child singer's entire face. ARMY was even going crazy over the exposed forehead which just accentuated his raw beauty. It comes as no surprise that the selfies became a major trending topic as the particular tweet made TaeTae the fastest artist to reach two million likes on Twitter within nine hours and 52 minutes. He's also the second-fastest in an overall capacity (after former President Barack Obama) to get two million likes. Furthermore, it's V's ninth tweet which got two million likes.

But, that's not all! Taehyung's recent tweet makes him the third-fastest overall and the fastest Korean idol to reach one million likes (one hour and 29 minutes) following Harry Styles (one hour and one minute) and BTS themselves (one hour 11 minutes).

Moreover, on Instagram, TaeTae's Dynamite poster got 5 million likes making him the fastest Korean male artist to achieve this feat. Because of these massive social media achievements, V's fans started trending #SNSKingTaehyung on Twitter to celebrate the 24-year-old singer's records.

Check out V's latest tweet and IG post which set new records below:

Let's all hail King Taehyung and his handsome face!

Meanwhile, V's single Sweet Night which is from Itaewon Class OST has achieved 116 #1's on iTunes Top Songs chart and is just four countries away from being the first song to earn an All-Kill on iTunes. Given how fans are in awe of Taehyung's singles, the excitement for his first mixtape KTH1 has heightened exponentially.

During an OT7 live, TaeTae revealed that his goal for 2020 was to finish his mixtape but he also confessed that it's a challenge to make music on an individual level. Jungkook and Jin shared that they've heard some of the songs from KTH1 and gushed about how good they are which prompted V to say that he'll work hard to make a good mixtape.

For now, BTS is gearing up for the release of their new single Dynamite which drops on August 21. Tonight, a teaser for Dynamite will be shared and as expected, ARMY can't contain their eagerness to see what's in store for them when it comes to BTS' next comeback. Furthermore, BTS will also be performing at the 2020 VMAs for the first time ever and is also nominated for 3 awards - Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop. The award ceremony takes place on August 31.

Moreover, it was recently revealed by Bang Si-hyuk that BTS' next album will be dropping in the fourth quarter of 2020 which is between October and December. October is going to be an exciting month for ARMY as Map of the Soul: ON:E is set to take place. In what is both an online and offline concert, Map of the Soul: ON:E will see BTS perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7 on October 10-11.

Then, there's In the SOOP BTS ver., a new variety show which will see the boys venture into the woods for a one-week healing trip. The first episode premieres on August 19 on JTBC and will then be made available the following day on Weverse with an additional 20 minutes to the 60 minutes. There will be eight episodes in total as the members indulge in different hobbies like fishing and painting while also spending time to together as a band. It will indeed be interesting to see the boys away from their stressful schedules and just becoming one with nature.

2020 is indeed going to be a year to remember for ARMY as BTS plans to end it on a positive note with their awesome music!

