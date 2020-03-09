BTS member V's track Sweet Night featuring in Itaewon Class OST to be out on THIS day

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

V is all set to sing his first solo song for a K-drama with Itaewon Class (starring close friend Park Seo-joon), titled Sweet Night. We now know when the song will drop! Read below for more details.

A while back, reports suggested that BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to collaborate with popular K-drama Itaewon Class for its OST. Earlier, while making his acting debut with the 2016 drama Hwarang, V and Jin sang for the OST, in a track titled It's Definitely You. This time, it will be Kim's first solo track for a K-drama! Earlier, in a V Live session with RM, V had also confirmed the news that he was indeed contributing to Itaewon Class' OST along with writing two other tracks.

Now, we have got to know more details about the upcoming track, which has got ARMY excited beyond belief! According to Soompi, the Itaewon Class OST Part 12 will feature V's track titled Sweet Night, which will be made available at 2:30 pm India time on March 13, 2020. Furthermore, Tae has contributed to not just the vocals but the producing aspect as well. Sweet Night will be of the indie-pop genre with a smooth, acoustic vibe. For the unversed, V is close friends with the lead of Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon, and it was their friendship that led to this collaboration, which is sure to be epic!

Listen to Jin and V's collab, It's Definitely You, below:

Are you excited to hear Sweet Night by V? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, V and Park are a part of the Wooga Squad, which also includes Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung-sik and PeakBoy. The boys share a tight-knit bond and even go on vacations together.

