BTS members become millionaires as their label Big Hit Entertainment’s net worth increases to USD 4.1 billion

Huge congrats are in order to the seven members of the hit K-pop band BTS – they are all officially multi-millionaires! This latest development took place after “their label, Big Hit Entertainment, pulled off South Korea’s biggest stock market listing in three years,” according to reports via CNN.

CNN also reported that the company is issuing its “shares at 135,000 won (USD 115) each, raising 962.55 million won (USD 822 million) and valuing the company at 4.8 trillion won (USD 4.1 billion)” in the new report.

Each member of the band was given 68,385 shares in August, and at the issue price, they’re now each worth USD 7.9 million. Wow! The shares will begin trading on October 15.

Congrats to all the members of BTS on this well-earned accomplishment!

In case you missed it, the massively popular South Korean boy band announced a new record, called BE, dropping in November on Sunday (September 27). BE (Deluxe Edition) is slated to drop on November 20, including their current global smash hit, Dynamite, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed. A message sent out to fans says the new record “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” and says that all seven of the members are directly involved in the music, concept, composing and design of the album.

