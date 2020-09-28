  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS members become millionaires as their label Big Hit Entertainment’s net worth increases to USD 4.1 billion

BTS members have all just officially become millionaires after their label Big Hit Entertainment pulled off South Korea’s biggest stock market listing in three years.
7386 reads Mumbai
BTS becomes millionaires as Big Hit Entertainment’s net worth increases to USD 4 billionBTS members become millionaires as their label Big Hit Entertainment’s net worth increases to USD 4.1 billion
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Huge congrats are in order to the seven members of the hit K-pop band BTS – they are all officially multi-millionaires!  This latest development took place after “their label, Big Hit Entertainment, pulled off South Korea’s biggest stock market listing in three years,” according to reports via CNN.

 

CNN also reported that the company is issuing its “shares at 135,000 won (USD 115) each, raising 962.55 million won (USD 822 million) and valuing the company at 4.8 trillion won (USD 4.1 billion)” in the new report.

 

Each member of the band was given 68,385 shares in August, and at the issue price, they’re now each worth USD 7.9 million. Wow! The shares will begin trading on October 15. 

Congrats to all the members of BTS on this well-earned accomplishment! 

 

In case you missed it, the massively popular South Korean boy band announced a new record, called BE, dropping in November on Sunday (September 27). BE (Deluxe Edition) is slated to drop on November 20, including their current global smash hit, Dynamite, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed. A message sent out to fans says the new record “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” and says that all seven of the members are directly involved in the music, concept, composing and design of the album.

 

ALSO READ: BE: BTS finally announce new album name and title; Tease it contains the most BTS 'esque' music yet

Credits :CNN, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement