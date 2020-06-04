BTS members condemn George Floyd's death & support Black Lives Matter movement: We will stand together

BTS reacts to George Floyd's death and extended their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope have come forward to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. The members issued a unanimous statement condemning the death of George Floyd. The international band took to Twitter to share the statement. The K-Pop stars not only reacted to the African-American United States of America citizen's death but they also extended their support towards the Black Lives Movement. The singers said everyone has the "right to be respected." BTS' statement on George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter reads: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together." The band used the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter" to show their support.

Their tweet comes after the ARMY has been showing the black ARMY support since the movement began this year. Check out BTS' tweet below:

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

BTS' fandom has been restricting themselves from discussing the Bangtan Boys on Twitter with the attempt to keep the spotlight on the Black Lives Matter movement. When the Break The Silence's final episode aired, the ARMY refrained from discussing the episode on Twitter. The fandom has also decided to hold minimal discussions about the band's FESTA 2020 events on Twitter.

Several Korean pop stars have come forward to show their support towards the movement. Earlier this week, Shin Hyo-seob, Jay Park, DAY6’s Jae, Korean-American rapper pH-1, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, Red Velvet’s Yeri, MOMOLAND members, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany and Heize are among the many Korean stars who have supported the Black Lives Matter movement. A few of these stars also donated towards funds set up to support George Floyd, his family, and those protesting in the US.

