BTS members don tiaras and sashes to celebrate Hot 100 milestone: Do we look like Billboard No1 singer?

BTS held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks with their recently released song Dynamite. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrated their milestone with the help of tiaras and sashes.

BTS made history this month. The Korean pop group debuted on the summit of the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 list and held their spot for two weeks straight with their recently released song Dynamite. The band became the first Korean act to reach the top spot. At the time, many ARMY members called themselves, "Fan of billboard hot 100 #1 singers". Now, the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - were bestowed with sashes and tiaras to celebrate the achievement.

In the photos shared on Weverse and Naver, the Bangtan Boys assembled together for a group photo before they took selcas and posed for their solo shots. In the group photos shared by Big Hit, it was evident that Namjoon was a proud Bangtan leader. With his chest out and hands in his pocket, the adorable rapper sported a smile while the tiara sat on his head. Yoongi stood innocently beside Namjoon while Seokjin was seen adjusting with his sash.

Taehyung found his place in the centre of the group and posed like a model. Mochi stood adorably beside TaeTae while Kookie held a heart sign and Hobi rounded the group assembly with a thumbs up. Big Hit Entertainment arranged for sashes with each member's name written on one side while "Why? do we look like Billboard No1 singer, BTS?" written on the other. Check out the photos here.

What do you think of Billboard No1 singers, BTS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS sets the night alight with their epic Dynamite performance at a theme park for America's Got Talent

Share your comment ×