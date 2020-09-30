BTS members to enlist in the military together in 2025? Korean politicians reportedly discussing possibilities

BTS member Jin is due to enlist by next year under the current act governing the compulsory military service. However, new reports suggest that the Korean government is working on a way to enlist all the members together.

Uncertainty looms over BTS members' compulsory military training. The group's member Jin is due to enlist for his service by the end of next year under the current rules. But silver lining emerged after reports suggest that the ruling government in South Korea is considering to revising the act. It was reported that they plan on including K-pop idols under the blanket of the exceptions could allow them to delay their enlistment to the age of 30. Now, a new update about the group's service could bring a smile on the ARMY's faces.

According to AllKPop, the Korean government is considering enlisting all the members together in 2025. Given that Jungkook, the youngest Bangtan Boy, has time before he could enlist, the group will not appear as a whole for five years. Therefore, the government, along with political circles, are carefully considering the delay of BTS members' enlistment. The military exemption is reportedly seen negatively by the public so that report says that the government is aiming at a measure that could minimise the absence period of BTS by enlisting them together. If they follow this plan, Jin (born in 1992) and Jungkook (born in 1997) could enlist together with Suga (1993) RM, J-hope (1994), and Jimin and V (1995) and return together.

These considerations come amid the various milestones that BTS has achieved on the international front. The septet has topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the third time with Dynamite. The all-English song has featured in the Top 10 position for five times now. Apart from that, the septet also delivered their second speech at the United Nations recently. ICYMI, watch their message of hope amid the trying times of COVID-19 below:

