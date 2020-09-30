  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS members to enlist in the military together in 2025? Korean politicians reportedly discussing possibilities

BTS member Jin is due to enlist by next year under the current act governing the compulsory military service. However, new reports suggest that the Korean government is working on a way to enlist all the members together.
9356 reads Mumbai
BTS members to join military together in 2025?BTS members to enlist in the military together in 2025? Korean politicians reportedly discussing possibilities
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Uncertainty looms over BTS members' compulsory military training. The group's member Jin is due to enlist for his service by the end of next year under the current rules. But silver lining emerged after reports suggest that the ruling government in South Korea is considering to revising the act. It was reported that they plan on including K-pop idols under the blanket of the exceptions could allow them to delay their enlistment to the age of 30. Now, a new update about the group's service could bring a smile on the ARMY's faces. 

According to AllKPop, the Korean government is considering enlisting all the members together in 2025. Given that Jungkook, the youngest Bangtan Boy, has time before he could enlist, the group will not appear as a whole for five years. Therefore, the government, along with political circles, are carefully considering the delay of BTS members' enlistment. The military exemption is reportedly seen negatively by the public so that report says that the government is aiming at a measure that could minimise the absence period of BTS by enlisting them together. If they follow this plan, Jin (born in 1992) and Jungkook (born in 1997) could enlist together with Suga (1993) RM, J-hope (1994), and Jimin and V (1995) and return together. 

These considerations come amid the various milestones that BTS has achieved on the international front. The septet has topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the third time with Dynamite. The all-English song has featured in the Top 10 position for five times now. Apart from that, the septet also delivered their second speech at the United Nations recently. ICYMI, watch their message of hope amid the trying times of COVID-19 below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS' next album 'BE' to feature an all English track? Suga spills the tea; Septet on recording Dynamite & more

Credits :AllKPopGetty Images

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement