BTS members RM & Jin's vibrant selfies are like sunshine on a gloomy day

BTS members RM and Jin took to Weverse and Twitter to treat ARMY with vibrant selfies which are like sunshine on a gloomy day. Check out their selfies below.

Self-isolation and social distancing are turning out to be much harder than one can imagine! Due to the coronavirus scare going rampant across the globe, everything now is on standstill mode! BTS is currently self-isolating in South Korea, but work is always on their mind and more often than not, they're busy on their music as revealed by all their social media pages. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are making sure to give ARMY company with V Live sessions and selfies galore!

Speaking of selfies, it's RM and Jin's time to have ARMY swooning with their sheer beauty! We're not even kidding! Seriously, where can we sign up for their skincare tutorial?! First, Namjoon took to Weverse to treat fans with two selfies, where the Bangtan leader is seen posing next to an adorable dog. Wearing a cozy black turtleneck with jeans, it seems as though RM has cropped off some of his luscious locks, not that we are complaining at the slightest! On the other hand, Seokjin shared two selfies on Twitter looking like a million bucks. Wearing a comfy white pullover, with jeans, we can't stop admiring Jin's 'worldwide handsome' face!

Check out RM and Jin 's vibrant selfies below:

We adore these two and how!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ARMY share how BTS is helping them cope with anxiety during the lockdown period due to COVID 19

Meanwhile, BTS recently shared a heartfelt video urging ARMY to stay safe amidst the coronavirus scare. In the video, Jin had shared, "We realise more than ever how meaningful our everyday life was. Standing on a stage facing empty seats, we realise how precious each moment with you was."

