BTS members take on Savage Love challenge on TikTok; ARMY smells remix of Jason Derulo's song is in the making

BTS members set off the alarms when they took up the Savage Love challenge on TikTok. The members grooved to the Jason Derulo song while ARMY pulled out their magnifying glasses to uncover the clues about a possible Savage Love BTS remix in the making.

While the world grooves to Dynamite, BTS BTS caught the ARMY off-guard with their Savage Love challenge on TikTok. For the unversed, the Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 song became popular on the video-sharing social networking service this summer with numerous users, including a couple of celebrities, have taken up the challenge. However, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's attempt at the trend came at an unusual time. The members dropped an adorable video where the Bangtan Boys added their own twist to the challenge.

The video began with JK, Hobi and Yoongi kickstarting the arrangement - oh my, more Kookie in man bun photos and videos and Yoongi being all cute while looking at Kookie and Hobi to make sure he's dancing correctly - before ChimChim and Taehyung join in before Seokjin and Namjoon join in. The group synchronised their steps before they broke into their own routine, which saw VMin go into their world, Namjoonie turns into a fly on the wall and the boys bring it to a hilarious end.

Trust us when we say this, we saw the video at least seven times to watch every group member's performance.

Check out BTS' Savage Love TikTok video below:

While we played the video on loop, ARMY dived into work and began their hunt for clues. The fandom went far and beyond only to realise that BTS might have just teased a Savage Love BTS Remix in the making. And boy, they came with proof! A few members pointed out that Jason had just liked the Billboard tweet announcing BTS topping Hot 100 list. If that wasn't enough, they also came across Jason's Good Morning America performance from July which credited BTS. "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)", read the video's caption. A couple of fans also felt that the performance had Jungkook synchronising with Jason in the video.

Check out the Savage Love GMA performance below:

As we wait for BTS to confirm/deny the remix rumours, Jason told Metro UK confessed he was a huge fan of the septet. While he refused to confirm/deny rumours about the BTS remix version, he did address the question about if he was working with any K-pop artists at the time. "Um…I am actually in the process of doing something. I can’t tell you what," he said. Asking if he was a BTS fan and Jason said, "100% yes." He added, "I’m a superfan of their fashion and their performance."

Do you think a Savage Love BTS remix is coming our way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the latest update comes around the time that BTS has officially announced the title and the release date of their upcoming album. Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS' new album is titled BE and it will release on November 20 at midnight EST. Over the past few months, the K-pop group has been keeping the fandom in the loop via VLives and YouTube lives where they are sharing details about their album with the fans.

In their recent interviews, the septet teased the album and confirmed that it will be a tad different from their hit single Dynamite. Read more here: BTS' Suga, Jimin and V tease upcoming album; RM reveals the exact moment he was nervous at the Grammys 2020

