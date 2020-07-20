BTS Memories of 2019 Preview: Septet ready to take us on 10 hours and 30 minutes nostalgic roller coaster ride

From attending their first Grammys to their dominating MAMA 2019 and MMA 2019 wins; BTS Memories of 2019 is jam-packed with the septet's greatest achievements from the past year. Check out the amazing preview below.

2020 for BTS has obviously been an incredibly successful year with Map of the Soul: 7 creating major hysteria in the music industry but 2019 had its fair share of achievements for the septet. To say that it was an incredible year would be an understatement. BTS were able to solidify their mark on a global scale with the massive success of Map of the Soul: Persona as well as their Love Yourself World Tour (along with stadium extension, BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself).

Hence, you'd expect a rather long BTS Memories of 2019 and that's exactly what ARMY is being treated with! A preview for the same made its way for the fandom to devour and set their countdown clocks for. While the pre-orders begin from July 22, 11 am KST, BTS Memories of 2019 will be out next month and contains 10 hours and 30 minutes worth of content, via Weverse. In the preview, we see some of the band's major achievements from last year, including their dominating MAMA 2019 and MMA 2019 wins, the BBMAs win for Top Duo/Group, right up till their amazing performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest at Times Square.

Check out BTS Memories of 2019 preview below:

We can't wait for BTS Memories of 2019! How about you guys?!

What we're especially looking forward to is the behind-the-scenes content like V's 'Free Hug' sign which gets him a hug from Jin or RM exclaiming at Suga, "Don't fall asleep! Stay with me!," as Yoongi takes a nap during the shooting of Boy With Luv.

BTS Memories of 2019 will be unveiled on August 12, 2020.

Share your comment ×