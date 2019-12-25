BTS merchandise drive fans from Japan to Seoul for Christmas shopping; Deets Inside

BTS fans are going all out to get their hands on a BTS merchandise this Christmas. Be it a T-shirt or even a toothbrush, fans want anything with a BTS stamp on it.

Let's start off with the basic, here's wishing you a Merry Christmas! While we are busy breaking our heads with gifting options for Christmas, BTS fans have gift options in place. Fans of the K-Pop band are going all out to colour their Holidays with a hint of BTS. As per a new Reuters report, Seoul’s Gangnam area saw BTS fans line up to buy merchandises from the BTS store to gift their families and friends. From t-shirt to a toothbrush, all they want is a BTS branded merch to gift their beloved friends.

The report notes that shoppers come from different walks of life. The report notes that as old as a 62-year-old man was spotted at the store. It also revealed that a few fans from Japan have flown down to the Korean city just to shop for the merchandise. "I want to buy some cushions, dolls, badges, things like that today, and notebooks to give to my friends,” 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook told the outlet.

Japanese fans told Reuters that they had specially flown down to Gangnam because they feel the store “had more stuff” as compared to the three stores popped up in Japan. The report comes on the heels of the K-Pop band teasing that they are all set to stage on fire this summer.

Big Hits Entertainment took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal that a BTS tour is in the works. While no details were shared, "April 2020" was teased. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

