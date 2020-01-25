BTS' mics sold for USD 83,200 during a charity auction ahead of their history making Grammys 2020 performance

At a recent online charity auction, BTS' mics were sold for a staggering USD 83,200. The microphones, which are now signed by the respective band members, were used by the Bangtan Boys during their iconic BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert at Citi Field in New York City on October 6, 2018.

BTS is going to make history once again when they take to the Grammys stage, in a couple of days, and become the first Korean act to perform at Grammys 2020. They will be joining Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X, along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey on stage. Ahead of their Grammys 2020 performance, the Bangtan Boys' popularity was put to good use at a recent charity auction. Owing to Grammys 2020 week, Grammy Museum and MusiCares hosted the 30th Anniversary Person of the Year Online Charity Auction and had BTS' microphones, up for auction.

The group of seven custom silver-toned Shure microphones had each member's name in individual mics with their names, while being signed by the respective band members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V. According to Julien's Live, the custom-made microphones were sold for a staggering USD 83,200 and were used by BTS between 2017 and 2019. Specifically, these mics were used by the Bangtan Boys during the iconic BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert at Citi Field in New York City on October 6, 2018.

The mics were put together neatly inside a custom velvet-lined black case that had BTS inscribed on the front.

SOLD for 83,200! A group of seven custom Shure microphones from BTS () used by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung kook. Sold today in our MusiCares’ 30th Anniversary Person Of The Year Online Charity Auction. #JuliensAuctions #MusiCares #Auction #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uhMAX1AFjR — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 24, 2020

In their statement, BTS proudly shared, "It is our pleasure to participate in 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year by donating seven of our customized microphones that have helped push our music beyond linguistic and regional barriers. Through this donation, we hope people can remember our genuine and heartfelt message that we always have strived to deliver: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself."

A thoughtful gesture, indeed!

