BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and more to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival under safety guidelines

A representative of iHeartMedia recently revealed that the iHeartRadio Music Festival will continue as scheduled this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic on the rise. The artists will perform under strict COVID 19 safety guidelines.

Since the past nine years, the iHeartRadio Music Festival has been on every music buff’s calendar. Fortunately, this year, the music fest will continue as scheduled amidst coronavirus-related upheaval in the live entertainment industry. Not only this, but the fan-favourite concert will also be joined by stars like BTS, Migos, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, among others. According to a new report from Variety, the two-night festival will tape from stages in Los Angeles and Nashville and will air on CW on September 27 and 28. Performers who will be performing include singers like BTS, Miley Cyrus, Kane Brown with Khalid, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Migos, Thomas Rhett, and Usher.

John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia spoke to Variety as he announced this news. “The ongoing pandemic has caused the narrative to change literally daily. So it’s challenging the entire radio and television community to reinvent how we connect artists with their audience,” he said.

Even though it will be a live concert, safety measures will be in place. The artists will perform on actual stages in the two cities, but won't have live audiences. The recorded shows will air via broadcast and video stream, and then a selection of moments will air on the CW network. “We figured out a strategy to put safety first and still deliver a live music experience,” Sykes said to Variety. “We’ll put a Zoom suite of fans in there so the artists can look out and see, but they won’t really be there. And we’ll have a production team outside the facility remotely in a parking lot and the artists will have the venue to themselves for an entire day. They’ll be able to rehearse, plugin and play live, we’ll have video effects and sound.”

The report doesn't specify how BTS will proceed, given that they're based in South Korea. The most sensible scenario might be for the septet to perform on a stage there since the footage will all be combined anyway. BTS has already proved they can attract massive remote crowds with high-production virtual concerts they create themselves—Bang Bang Con: The Live, held in June, was performed from Seoul to an audience of 756,600 people across 107 regions.

As far as the iHeart Music Festival is concerned, host Ryan Seacrest will conduct the interviews via cameras in different rooms, and there will be more opportunities for fan engagement. “There will be fans who will be connected talking one-on-one in the dressing room with artists,” Sykes told the outlet. “We could never put a regular fan in an artist's dressing room, but we can do it on a video screen. We have some virtual ideas too where fans will be able to perform with one of the artists on stage. So we’re using the challenges to reinvent and come up with creative things that have maybe never been done before,” John added.

Share your comment ×