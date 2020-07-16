  1. Home
BTS: MOTS: 7 The Journey claims #1 on Oricon’s Daily Albums chart; Your Eyes Tell claims 94 #1's on iTunes

BTS will be on cloud nine as their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, has taken the numero uno spot on Oricon's Daily Albums chart. Read below to know how many copies did BTS' album sell.
Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey is BTS' fourth Japanese album which features songs like Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell.Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey is BTS' fourth Japanese album which features songs like Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell.
This week, BTS is dominating the music world with the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. The album contains the Japanese versions of the tracks from their massively successful last outing, Map of the Soul: 7, with a few new tracks like the lead single, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. While Stay Gold released in June along with a captivating music video, we got to see the septet perform Your Eyes Tell, ahead of the album's release as ARMY fell deeply in love with Jungkook's composed ballad.

According to Soompi, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey has made a significant debut in Japan; which was expected, as BTS' latest album took over the #1 spot on Oricon's Daily Albums chart. Oricon is one of the prestigious music statistics site in Japan and as of July 14, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey reached the numero uno spot with estimated sales of 447,869. These numbers are officially BTS' best as their previous Japanese album, Face Yourself, sold 188,085 copies on the first day of its release in April 2018.

Earlier, BTS topped Oricon's Album Sales chart in the first half of 2020 with Map of the Soul: 7 as it sold 429,000 copies in Japan. They became the first foreign artist in 36 years to top Oricon after Michael Jackson, whose iconic 1984 album, Thriller, had earlier managed the impressive feat.

Meanwhile, Your Eyes Tell reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 94 countries and continues its own record set as the Japanese single by a Korean act with the most #1's on iTunes.

Which is your favourite song from Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Oricon,Soompi,Getty Images

