  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS at MTV VMAs 2020: V and Jimin have non ARMY members go weak in their knees with their stylish performance

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 took place a few hours ago and watched BTS set the stage on fire with their Dynamite performance. While ARMY loved the septet's performance, non ARMY members were blown away by V and Jimin.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 11:50 am
BTS at MTV VMAs 2020: V and Jimin have non ARMY members go weak in their knees with their stylish performanceBTS at MTV VMAs 2020: V and Jimin have non ARMY members go weak in their knees with their stylish performance
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Are we even surprised anymore? BTS performed its recently released single Dynamite at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bangtan Boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook donned retro bell-bottoms matched with blazers, vests and jackets for the performance and had the ARMY begging for more. While the spunky performance was a treat for fans, the non-ARMY went gaga over the "guy in the blue suit" aka Kim Taehyung and "The gray suit guy with a blue tie" aka Jimin.

TaeTae lived true to his nickname "Gucci Boy" as he donned a Gucci suit from the Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Collection. ChimChim followed Taehyung's footsteps to sport Gucci Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Vest and Pants. The singers' handsome looks and sizzling performance left the non-ARMY members begging to know who they were. And it wasn't limited to a certain age group. A few internet users revealed that their parents watching the MTV VMAs 2020 found the boy band members cute. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

While V and Jimin had the ARMY and non-ARMY attention, the fandom couldn't stop gushing over Hobi as well. Jung Hoseok looked like a fine man we'd want to go out on fancy dates with, in the Dynamite performance. Sporting an outfit from the Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Collection, Hobi looked nothing less than a snac! Check out a few reactions below: 

While the fine men stole our hearts, they took home four awards at the awards show. BTS was nominated for four categories at the MTV VMAs 2020 and took home all the awards. This includes Best Group, Best Choreography, Best K-Pop Video and Best Pop Video. 

Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

Credits :YouTubeTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement