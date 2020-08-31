BTS at MTV VMAs 2020: V and Jimin have non ARMY members go weak in their knees with their stylish performance

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 took place a few hours ago and watched BTS set the stage on fire with their Dynamite performance. While ARMY loved the septet's performance, non ARMY members were blown away by V and Jimin.

Are we even surprised anymore? BTS performed its recently released single Dynamite at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bangtan Boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook donned retro bell-bottoms matched with blazers, vests and jackets for the performance and had the ARMY begging for more. While the spunky performance was a treat for fans, the non-ARMY went gaga over the "guy in the blue suit" aka Kim Taehyung and "The gray suit guy with a blue tie" aka Jimin.

TaeTae lived true to his nickname "Gucci Boy" as he donned a Gucci suit from the Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Collection. ChimChim followed Taehyung's footsteps to sport Gucci Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Vest and Pants. The singers' handsome looks and sizzling performance left the non-ARMY members begging to know who they were. And it wasn't limited to a certain age group. A few internet users revealed that their parents watching the MTV VMAs 2020 found the boy band members cute.

Check out a few reactions below:

BTS STANS WHATS THE NAME OF THE GUY IN BLUE SUIT AND HOW DOES HE LIKE EGGS IN THE MORNING — andy (@andyloves1830) August 31, 2020

the bts member with the blue suit was cute, also the song is truly a bop maybe we need to stream later — ana(@bagdademi) August 31, 2020

hey army moots who in bts was wearing the blue suit during their performance my mom thinks he’s very handsome — theo (@THINWHlTELlES) August 31, 2020

WHICH BTS IS THE ONE IN THE BLUE SUIT FOR RESEARCH REASONS — daniel (@scarlehforme) August 31, 2020

idk anything about bts but the one with the full navy blue suit is caaayyuuutte — Jo (@jonelmarie13) August 31, 2020

kpop stans who is the guy in bts with the blue suit and yellow striped tie #vmas #bts pic.twitter.com/FlZzHCeV6v — nikki (@hsnwallows) August 31, 2020

that bts guy in the blue suit is hot ngl — sarina (@blushytae) August 31, 2020

the stages of falling in love w kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/TWXCEyB4lo — ِ (@taehive) August 31, 2020

WHO IS THE ONE WITH THR GREYISH BROWN SUIT WITH THE BLUE TIE FROM BTS HELP A GIRL OUT — emily (@adoresunflwr) August 31, 2020

BTS fans who’s the blonde guy in the gray suit???? he’s so cute......... — julia (@seoulrem) August 31, 2020

"who is the guy with gray Suit and blonde hair?"

So Pretty OMG .. pic.twitter.com/hPPiEPNvDx — (@IluvMoonJM__) August 31, 2020

who’s the guy in bts with the lighter blonde hair and the grey v neck shirt — (@kissymelouis) August 31, 2020

just saw #bts performance and I have to stan who was the guy with the blonde hair?? #BTSARMY — (@YEAGER1ST) August 31, 2020

the blonde BTS guy hmmm, one word... fruity — (@fintasuna) August 31, 2020

im attracted to the blonde guy from bts — paula (@nightsofpaula) August 31, 2020

While V and Jimin had the ARMY and non-ARMY attention, the fandom couldn't stop gushing over Hobi as well. Jung Hoseok looked like a fine man we'd want to go out on fancy dates with, in the Dynamite performance. Sporting an outfit from the Pre Fall 2020 Menswear Collection, Hobi looked nothing less than a snac! Check out a few reactions below:

this is not jung hoseok this is JUNG HOSÉOK pic.twitter.com/yL3ByhQgL1 — mily (@ULTSHOPEMIN) August 31, 2020

slow claps to bangtan's wardrobe unnie, you made a jung hoseok statement tonight pic.twitter.com/Tvvbd7UTiq — rm (@jhopians) August 31, 2020

While the fine men stole our hearts, they took home four awards at the awards show. BTS was nominated for four categories at the MTV VMAs 2020 and took home all the awards. This includes Best Group, Best Choreography, Best K-Pop Video and Best Pop Video.

Check out the complete winners' list here: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List

Credits :YouTubeTwitter

