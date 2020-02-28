  1. Home
BTS On Music Video: Does the girl with Taehyung in MV represent ARMY? Fans have some compelling theories

BTS dropped their music video of "ON" and it featured some powerful moments. One of which involved Taehyung and a little girl. ARMY decodes the relationship.
The new On music was released yesterday and it opened a floodgate of theories. The new MV sees BTS members coming together for an artistic video and leave the ARMY spellbound. There were several elements that left the ARMY talking. From references to the bible to reminders of Game of Thrones and The Lion King, the video had numerous talking points. One of the biggest discussion points was singer V and his blindfolded companion.  In the video, V is seen laying down (almost replicating the crucification) while the girl sits beside him.

As the video unfolds, Taehyung removes the blindfold. The few moments of the singer with the girl has the ARMY coming up with different theories. The ARMY realised it was a great callback to the Make It Right video. Several fans believe that the little girl represents the ARMY.

"Okay, but what if the little girl with Taehyung represents us armys? Exploding head And they wanted to represent that we helped them to fight in these 7 years," a fan pointed out. "Kim Taehyung with the little girl scene is just like when Jesus heals a blind man? It's like BTS & Armys. When they made us see the light after the darkness," another fan wrote. 

Another fan felt that it might be representing freedom. "this part has such a profound and deep meaning, it moved me to tears. taehyung removing the girl's blindfold and the wall opening up - a symbol of freedom?" a fan suggested. 

Check out a few reactions here: 

What did you think the moment meant? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

