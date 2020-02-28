BTS 'ON' Music Video: Jungkook holds a significant Hindu mythological element; Here's why it's important

BTS dropped the official "On" music video which featured several mythological connections including one from Hindu mythology. Find out what it is below.

BTS dropped the official music video of their Map of the Soul: 7 song "On." The video featured RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope defying time as they made several biblical and other mythological references. The stunning work of art left fans impressed and theorizing the meaning behind every element used in the video. One of the most prominent elements seen in the video was a Conch shell. Director YongSeok Choi handed the shell to Jungkook who is seen blowing it as the video enters its climactic stage.

While several ARMY members wondered about the significance behind the shell, the Indian ARMY was aware of the meaning behind the element. Several ARMY members took to Twitter to educate their fellow ARMY members. For those who've missed out on the meaning, Conch shell is an important element of Indian mythology, among many other cultures and religions.

The shell represents an awakening. It is used in prayer meets in the Hindu community of India. Apart from Hindus, the shell is used by Buddist monks during prayers. The shell is associated with strength, courage, power and sovereignty. It is also associated with the beginning of something. Check out the video to revisit the moment:

Apart from the shell, the video also saw references to the bible. For example, the camera pans out to show Taehyung laying on the ground with his hand spread apart replicating Jesus crucified on the cross. Kookie was also seen sporting a rope of thrones around his wrist, reminding fans of the bible. There were also references to Noah and Moses in the video. What were the references you found in the ON video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS cancels South Korea concerts amidst Coronavirus scare: It is unavoidable; Read FULL Statement

Credits :YouTube

Read More