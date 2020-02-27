  1. Home
BTS ON Music Video: K Pop band ventures into dystopian world for an epic MV; ARMY begins decoding it

BTS has released the official music music video of their latest track ON and it features the K Pop band venturing into a dystopian world. Check Out Fan’s reaction.
Mumbai
BTS,Hollywood,ON music videoBTS ON Music Video: K Pop band ventures into dystopian world for an epic MV; ARMY begins decoding it
The music video of BTS’ latest track ON is finally here and the internet has been hijacked by Army. BTS fans are busy discussing their various fan theories on Twitter and are trying to decode the message behind the music video. The six-minute-long music video features the K-Pop band in a dystopian world where people are trapped and quietly struggling for freedom. The video pays a tribute to their journey in the music industry. Follows them through their struggles and eventually featuring them performing as stars.

Some fans also pointed out that the sing features various biblical references, including Noah's arc, and wrist tied with something that looks similar to the crown of thorns. A fan also pointed out that the scene that features Jungkook in water, is actually a reference to baptism. Some fans are even speculating that this seems like a movie trailer and that the band might treat them with a movie soon. Others just flipped out and stated that the video has too many references that are figuring out a new one every time they re-watch the MV.

Check out the music video here:

While Twitter was over loaded with fans trying to decode the music video. There were other who were just freaking out about the MV. “I NEED SOMEONE TO TALKK!!!!!!!! I CAN'T GET OVER!!!!! SOMEONE SLAP ME PLEASE AND TELL ME THIS IS A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A MOVIE TRAILER!” a fan wrote. “This video took a huge toll on me, the mv has soooo much freaking details and meaning to it.. my brain cells are fried and I can’t focus,” another tweeted.   

Check out the reactions here:

Credits :YouTube

