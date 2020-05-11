BTS New Album: Jin wants another 'Spring Day', V suggests 7 songs but ARMY goes gaga over Jungkook's ensemble

BTS gathered to discuss their upcoming album. The septem came together to discuss the theme, the song count and other details.

The members of BTS reunited for a special Vlog on YouTube today. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V sat down to discuss their upcoming album and they let in the ARMY to play witness to their plans. The meeting was lead by Mochi with the agenda to discuss numerous pointers about the album placed on the table. This included the topics that can be covered in the upcoming BTS album, number of songs and unit tracks, and the style of music.

During the discussion, the septem discussed the number of songs they should feature on the album. While Namjoon suggested six would be an ideal number, Taehyung urged the band to work on seven tracks. As per fan translations, the band members agreed. They divided the songs into two tracks skit, one track, and four group songs. For the unit song, they will prepare two themes that will eventually connect.

ARMY member Soo Choi translated that Seokjin expressed the need for another song like Spring Day. "Yes it's time we have that kind of song," Namjoonie agreed. Meanwhile, RM suggested a song around the word "Telepathy", Yoongi suggested "Letter" and Jin spoke about wanting a song around the theme of Sympathy.

The discussion also saw Suga suggesting it was time he united for a song with Jimin. "I'm ready Hyungnim," ChimChim announces. "I really want to see that this guy (JM) will do rap song seriously..," Suga said, as per a fan translation. While the details gave the ARMY a fair sense of the new album, fans couldn't stop gushing over Jungkook's ensemble for the meeting.

