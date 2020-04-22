BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence CONFIRMED; To premiere on May 12

ARMY can rejoice as it was recently confirmed that BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence is making its way to Weverse on May 12. There will be seven episodes, which will be in the duration of 25-30 minutes each.

One of the main reasons why ARMY has unfathomable loyalty towards BTS is because of the personal connection they feel towards the septet. Each individual member has a unique story to tell while as a band, it's their friendship that mesmerises us, making us feel a lot of feels! Especially with Burn The Stage and Bring The Soul, BTS has provided an inside look into what makes them one of the most popular global artists of the current generation! But, it's not just the happy moments! We are shown the trials and tribulations that the members have to face as their stardom reaches new levels and the workload increases leaving them exhausted.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are going to be taking ARMY behind-the-scenes one more time as Weverse confirmed that Break The Silence docuseries, which has been making it to the rumour circuit for quite some time now, is coming soon! "#BTS 'BREAK THE SILENCE: DOCU-SERIES' Coming Soon! Follow the 351-day journey from 'LOVE YOURSELF TOUR' to 'SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR' in the all-new docu-series," Weverse's official Twitter account tweeted. Moreover, Break The Silence's first two episodes will be premiering on Weverse on May 12, 2020, while the pre-orders begin from April 28, 2020.

Check out Weverse' tweet confirming BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence below:

#BTS 'BREAK THE SILENCE: DOCU-SERIES' Coming Soon!

Follow the 351-day journey from 'LOVE YOURSELF TOUR' to 'SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR' in the all-new docu-series. Pre-order begins 28 Apr, 6 PM (KST)

First episode on 12 May, 9 PM (KST) only on Weverse

https://t.co/QN8DcguqpC pic.twitter.com/383H6zTVcl — Weverse (@weverseofficial) April 21, 2020

Post the May 12 premiere, the remaining five episodes of Break The Silence will be out on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The episodes are said to be in the duration of 25-30 minutes. Moreover, the cost for Break The Silence will mostly be in the USD 20 range, similar to Bon Voyage.

Are you excited to see BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Given how emotionally stirring Burn The Stage and Bring The Soul was and judging by its title, Break The Silence is going to leave ARMY an emotional mess while also giving us a sense of empowerment!

