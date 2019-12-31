BTS' New Year's Eve Performance Watch Online: How to live stream K Pop band's NYE performance in your country

The ARMY is ready to watch BTS' New Year's Eve performance that will take place in New York City. However, if you are not sure how to watch the BTS performance online, here's some help.

The countdown is over and it is officially the last day of the year and decade. It is time to bow down to 2019 and embrace 2020 coming our way. But we aren't ending the memorable decade without some BTS magic. The K-Pop band, which has owned almost the whole decade gone by, is set to perform on New Year's Eve in New York City. A few weeks ago, it was announced that BTS will be a part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook are expected to set the stage on fire with an eight-minute performance. Although the performance will take place at New York City's Times Square, fans from across the world can watch BTS bring the house down from their living rooms.

What Time Will BTS Perform at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve?

BTS is set to take on the stage at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31. The clock will strike 12:30 pm, January 1, 2020, in South Korea, 9:00 am (January 1, 2020) in India and 3:30 am (January 1, 2020) in the UK.

How to stream BTS' New Year's Eve performance?

You can watch BTS' NYE performance on ABC's official website. You can also visit: timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net and livestream.com/2020 to watch. If not, all you have to do is log into Times Square New York's Facebook or Twitter to watch the performance on the palm of your hand.

Songs that BTS' New Year's Eve performance could include:

While BTS has been tight-lipped about their official playlist, the ARMY would be treated with their 2019 release Boy With Luv.

Are you looking forward to BTS' NYE performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Getty Images

