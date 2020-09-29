BTS' next album 'BE' to feature an all English track? Suga spills the tea; Septet on recording Dynamite & more

BTS is currently preparing to release its new album titled BE. Ahead of its release, Suga talks about possibilities of an all-English song appearing in the album, Jungkook shares his thoughts on recording Dynamite while V and Jimin open up about writing their own music.

BTS has a packed final few months of 2020. Following the success of Dynamite, the septet kicks off the BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While a slew of activities will keep fans hooked, the fandom aka BTS ARMY has its eye on the band's upcoming album BE. The album is set to release in November. The members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have been dropping breadcrumbs about the album but keeping the majority details under the wrap.

Although the tracklist is yet to be announced, Yoongi discussed the possibilities of an all-English track appearing in BE during an interview with Variety. Without confirming or denying, the rapper said that if the septet sees there's a "good enough reason" to record an English track, they will go ahead with it. Noting that Dynamite was a "special case," the K-pop idol said, "You can’t predict what will happen and the things we do. We can’t say for certain what we’ll do in the future. Things change, circumstances change." BE is set to debut on November 20. It has been reported that the album offers richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most “BTS-ish” music yet.

Meanwhile, Kookie said recording Dynamite was an "unfamiliar experience." The Still With You crooner explained that the septet practised pronunciation to try and make sure that the emotions of lyrics were reflected in the song. "We translated the lyrics into Korean and read them very carefully. We thought about what they meant in Korean as we recorded them into English," JK revealed.

Although the language was new, Hobi said that BTS members weren't strangers to English pop music. The rapper said that the band grew up listening to these songs. However, the new experience of incorporating the feeling that goes into writing a song in English was "very different." "It required a lot of work, especially on the pronunciation, and a lot of practice," he said. Namjoon added that they tried to add a hint of Korean to the track but "nothing worked out really well" so they opted to go all-English.

BTS has achieved global recognition over the past few years. Although Dynamite might be their first track to score the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the septet has featured on the list in the past for numerous tracks. Speaking of their international recognition, Seokjin said that they've been making music that they like and the people in Korea enjoy. Eventually, their music surpassed boundaries and international music lovers began enjoying their music as well. It was never intentional to spread their wings globally. "I think it sort of happened organically; this connection happened on its own. Can other groups or people enjoy the same kind of success? I’m sure it’s possible," he said.

Dynamite currently sits atop the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. With BE in the making, we wouldn't be surprised it the septet shatters several more records before the year ends. While the group collaborates with lyricists across the globe, ChimChim and Taehyung said they wish to learn and polish their own writing skills. Mochi confessed that while he's been trying to work on his personal music, he hasn't put something out yet. "What I’m trying to do now is learn from the other members and try new things that are in the style of BTS, which I really love. I’d like to release and create my own music," Jimin explained.

Meanwhile, TaeTae recalled his younger days and said that he would listen to songs recommended by other members and felt he should write those songs himself. "I often felt that it would’ve been great if I’d written those songs myself. I’m trying very hard so that I can one day write one of those great songs and feel that sense of pride," he confessed. The Winter Bear crooner has been in the spotlight for his upcoming mixtape, dubbed as KTH1, apart from his work with the septet.

