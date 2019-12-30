BTS in the next Kingsman movie? Mark Millar wants a song by K Pop band in new Kingsman movie & ARMY loses it

Kingsman creator was recently asked if BTS could feature in one of the new Kingsman movies. Although it would be interesting to see Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope in the movie, Mark Millar said the franchise might feature a song by the band.

The ARMY just went on a meltdown and we have Mark Miller to blame it for. The comic book writer, who has been associated with several successful titles including Marvel's Old Man Logan and Kick-Ass, has also been behind the popular Kingsman: The Secret Service which continues to be a huge fan favourite. While the franchise is working on the fourth Kingsman movie, if it were in Mark Millar's hands, he would include the popular K-Pop band BTS in the new movie.

Millar took to Twitter over the weekend and set off alarms after he showed his interest in the South Korean music band. Millar confessed he would associate the band with the franchise after a fan reached out to him and requested him to cast the members of BTS in the upcoming Kingsman movies.

"I have an idea, why don't you cast BTS on the next Kingsman movie, maybe the south korea division. that would be legendary. Me and my parents love your movies btw," a fan tweet read. Millar shared the tweet and responded, "Actually, given the big Kingsman fan-base in Asia, I personally think it would be very cool to have BTS do a SONG for one of the movies."

The tweet sent the ARMY into a meltdown. Fans couldn't hide their excitement. "How about more than one song, Sir?" suggested a fan. "They really would put their all into it! They love the franchise and all it stands for so much!" added another fan.

Would you want to see a BTS song in a Kingsman movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

