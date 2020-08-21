  1. Home
BTS' nod to Michael Jackson in Dynamite MV impresses King of Pop's nephew: The guys do MJ proud

BTS did not hold back on celebrating Michael Jackson's legacy in the Dynamite music video. The King of Pop's nephew deemed the video "amazing" adding that the Bangtan Boys made MJ proud.
BTS' new music video Dynamite featured numerous nods to Michael Jackson. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook included several iconic poses and hook steps of the King of Pop. While fans couldn't stop gushing about the tribute, pointing out how similar the Bangtan Boys have come to the OG step, MJ's nephew Taj Jackson took to Twitter and gave his verdict. Taj not only gave the video a thumbs up, but he also said that the K-pop boy group has made MJ proud. 

"Totally loving the song and music video for #DynamiteMV. @BTS_twt did an amazing job!!! I’m hooked. MJFam- please watch and share the video. The guys do MJ proud with plenty of his dance moves," his tweet read. He also retweeted two of ARMY members' tweets. The first tweet saw a fan retweet a video of Jimin mirror MJ's moves with no flaw. "OMG I have chills.  I never ever expected this.  #Dynamite #MJFam," the fan wrote. Taj shared the tweet with a fire emoji. 

The second tweet read, "This.  I honestly think Michael would have just loved this.  I can see him smiling.  BTS DID THAT.  Thank for for the love.  #BTS_Dynamite #MJFam." 

Check out his reaction below: 

Apart from MJ, BTS' Dynamite also gives a nod to other musical legends from different eras. From nods to Beatles, David Bowie, Elvis Presley to references to the 80s' disco era, Dynamite takes fans through a quick walk through the musical memory lane. Check out the video below: 

What did you think of the music video? Let us know in the comments below. 

