BTS to perform at Billboard Music Awards for 4th year in a row; In the running for 2 trophies at the 2020 BMA

South Korean boy band BTS is all set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this year, for 4th year in a row! Scroll down for details.

According to recent reports, BTS is all set to return to the Billboard Music Awards stage! In case you missed it, the popular South Korean boy band performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and during the broadcast of the latest episode, when BTS performed their song HOME on the show, a commercial was shown for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards that shared the news that the group will be performing at the ceremony!

This will mark the third year in a row of BTS’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards, after they premiered Fake Love at the 2018 event, becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the ceremony. In 2019, the band also performed Boy With Luv with Halsey.

BTS is also in the running for two trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top/Duo Group and Top Social Artist. They recently even became the first Korean artist to win the Top/Duo Group award last year, and it was their third year in a row being crowned as Top Social Artist.

Meanwhile, Dynamite is No. 1 again on Billboard Hot 100 for the third week surpassing its competition Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. Moreover, BTS recently announced their new album BE, which is set to drop on November 20.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: Jungkook's yellow attire, hairstyle steals the show during Dynamite act with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

Share your comment ×