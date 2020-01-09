BTS to perform at Grammys 2020? Map of the Soul: 7 comeback schedule hints K Pop band's performance

BTS has not been nominated at the Grammys 2020. However, the ARMY is hoping that the K-Pop band would set the Grammys 2020 stage on fire.
This week, it has been all about BTS. The K-Pop broke the internet by announcing that they are all set to make a comeback with Map of the Soul: 7. The news left the ARMY emotional. To keep the momentum going, the South Korean band of boys released their comeback schedule on Wednesday, January 8. The band announced their comeback trailer, single, music video, and album dates for the fans to keep a tab of their whereabouts. BTS confirmed that they will be travelling to London, Berlin and New York. 

With the spreadsheet of dates shared online, fans are theorising the meaning behind the titles released. Amidst the decoding, fans also began speculating the chances of BTS performing at the Grammys 2020. For the unversed, Grammys 2020 is taking place on January 26. The Recording Academy announced the first set of performers. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Aerosmith will be performing. Obviously BTS was missing. 

But that doesn't mean there are no chances that the band will perform. ARMY has noted a standard comeback strategy adopted by the band for years now. Last time around, during the release of Map of the Soul: Persona, the Persona trailer released on March 27, 2019, followed by album and Boy With Luv release. They completed their schedule with a Saturday Night Live performance. 

However, they are taking a break from their style. Fans noticed that BTS drops their first MotS: 7 song on January 17, a week before Grammys. This placement has left fans believing that BTS would perform at Grammys 2020. 

What do you think, could BTS be performing at Grammys 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

