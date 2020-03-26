BTS to perform from their home in South Korea for The Late Late Show with James Corden on THIS date

The Late Late Show with James Corden will be airing Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, which will feature a musical performance by BTS. Read below for more details.

In February 2020, BTS landed in the US to promote their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7 and were a part of talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden. With the latter, we saw their debut performance of Black Swan, playing Hide & Seek with Ashton Kutcher and the eagerly awaited Carpool Karaoke with BTS. Now, there is some good news for ARMY, amidst the self-isolation due to the coronavirus scare.

The Late Late Show announced on Twitter that on March 30, they will be bringing people closer together to keep them apart with Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special. While James will conduct the special from his garage, he will be talking with celebrities and musicians. Amongst the musical performances will be the septet, who will be performing from the safety of their home in South Korea. Moreover, other performances will include Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London, Billie Eilish with FINNEAS and John Legend in Los Angeles. Even David Blaine and Will Ferrell are set to make an appearance during the special.

Check out The Late Late Show with James Corden's exciting announcement below:

This gives a reason for ARMY to get excited as BTS is sure to thrill us, even if it's from the confines of their home!

Meanwhile, BTS recently released a video in which they urged their fans to be safe and sound, amidst the coronavirus scare. "We realise more than ever how meaningful our everyday life was. Standing on a stage facing empty seats, we realise how precious each moment with you was," Jin had confessed in the video.

