BTS: Post new single announcement; ARMY blessed with OT7 selfie and we can't get over RM's adorable bowl cut

ARMY was very excited to know that BTS is dropping a new single on August 21, 2020, and to commemorate the occasion, the boys blessed us with OT7 selcas. Check out their cute selfies below.
BTS' new single will be out on August 21, 2020.BTS' new single will be out on August 21, 2020.
The past few days saw the BTS members provide various teases about their upcoming album which had ARMY curious over some potential announcement on the horizon. The guessing game was concluded last night as JiJinJung Radio session on V Live unveiled a new single was coming by the septet. Specifically, the date to be set was August 21! Regarding the single, the members teased an upbeat English track which is similar to the lines of Mic Drop and Waste It On Me.

"We needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times... This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up," the boys confessed. As for their new album, BTS shared that they plan to release it in the second half of 2020, which means that Jin's spoiler of an October 2020 release seems like a possibility now. To commemorate the occasion, BTS clicked OT7 selfies which were posted on Twitter and had ARMY gushing over the handsome boys. Moreover, we couldn't get over RM's bowl cut. Jimin took to Twitter to share two more selcas of just himself, flaunting his ethereal beauty.

Check out OT7 and Jimin's selfies posted on Twitter below:

While OT7's selfies saw the caption as, "Bangtan ARMY Fighting," Jimin's selcas saw the caption as, "JiJinJung, (the V Live) Good night I love you #JIMIN," via ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation.

We adore these boys and how!

Are you excited for BTS' new comeback? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

