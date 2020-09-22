  1. Home
BTS predicted to rule the Korean box office with Break The Silence as movie witnesses strong advance bookings

The advance booking for BTS' Break The Silence has begun in South Korea and it is reported that the docu-movie has witnesses strong sales.
BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie witnesses strong advance bookingsBTS' Break The Silence: The Movie witnesses strong advance bookings
BTS is having one helluva September! First, they ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks straight with Dynamite. Then they left everyone talking with their brilliant on-stage performances at various venues, including iHeart Radio and America's Got Talent. And now, it has also been confirmed that the septet will deliver a speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. With all this happening, the BTS ARMY in Korea is preparing for the release of the group's Break The Silence: The Movie. 

The docu-movie was scheduled to release earlier this month. However, it was delayed owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country. Now, as the film tracks to release on September 24, the pre-sales for it has begun and turns out, it has witnessed a great advance booking. As reported by Koreaboo, the Korean Film Council has revealed that Break The Silence: The Movie has already sold 39,681 reserved tickets until 10 AM KST on September 21. With three days left for the release, the numbers are likely to increase as the release date nears. With the impressive start, it wouldn't be a surprise if BTS rules the box office this weekend. 

Break The Silence: The Movie features moments from the band's 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. This includes locations from South Korea, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and Thailand. It will also feature exclusive interviews and several behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. 

Check out the trailer below: 

