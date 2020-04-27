BTS rapper Suga and IU collaborate for an upcoming single: Singers were able to relate to one another

It's confirmed! BTS singer Suga and renowned K-Pop singer IU are collaborating on a new single. The new single is a part of the latter's comeback.

What a piece of news to wake up to! It has been confirmed that BTS rapper Suga is collaborating with K-Pop star IU on a new single. The new single is a part of the South Korean singer's comeback scheduled for next month. Min Yoon-gi is reportedly working with singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun on a new song scheduled to release in May. The news was confirmed by IU's agency EDAM Entertainment. Although the details about the song are still under wraps, the agency revealed that the two singers related to each other's music.

That's not all. The agency also said that the singers' common age played a factor. As per a Soompi report, EDAM said, "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”

For the unversed, IU became a household name among K-Pop lovers after her albums Growing Up and IU…IM released. Making her debut at the age of 15, her song "Good Day" made her the national crush. The song spent five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. IU sat on the top spot of Billboard's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s courtesy Good Day.

As for the song with Suga, it has been reported that the music video has been shot. The agency teases the song is unlike her previous work. IU was a part of every stage: from the production process, composing and writing the lyrics to map out the concept.

Suga had teased new music during his recent VLive. Like BTS singers V and RM, Suga too confirmed that the Bangtan Boys were working on some new music amid the Coronavirus crisis. "We're already working on a new album again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision. ‘A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it," a fan translation from the VLive revealed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS singer Suga reveals why he was MIA from the K Pop band's viral photo with Ariana Grande

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×