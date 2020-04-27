Before BTS rapper Suga collaborated with IU, Jungkook had already lost his heart to the Good Day singer

It was recently confirmed that BTS rapper Suga is collaborating with IU. The latter has been on Jungkook's mind since forever!

BTS ARMY and IU fans were greeted with one of the best news this month. K-Pop fans were informed that Yoongi is collaborating with Lee Ji-eun on a new song. While the details of the song are under the wraps, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment has teased the song will be unlike any of IU's previous songs. While the K-Pop fans are eager to stream the song, we wouldn't be surprised if Jungkook would want to be the first one from the Bangtan Boys to stream the song on the day it releases.

It is no secret that Kookie has a massive crush on IU. The singer has admitted his admiration for the Good Day singer at every opportunity he was presented. A few years ago, Jungkookie confessed the first time he spent money to buy an album, it was of IU. The ARMY needed no more proof after JK decided to dress as a bunny during 21st Century Girl Dance Practice (Halloween ver.) in 2016. The bunny was the replica of IU's grey-colored bunny onesie worn during one of her television appearances. Although it could be a possible coincidence, fans were convinced Kookie turned towards IU for the costume idea.

Watch the video below:

For more reassurance about his crush, let's look back at MAMA 2017 when BTS was seated behind IU and Kookie lost his mind. Flustered by his crush's presence, Kookie looked like he was having a mini fanboy panic attack. Unsure of how to go about the situation, fellow BTS members dived into action, readjusting their seating arrangement to give Kookie some peace. The adorable dork moment was caught on camera. Check it out here.

If that's not enough, as per Kpopstarz.com, BTS members have confessed they have to listen to IU's songs courtesy Jungkook. The singer has prioritised her music since forever! He also attempted to cover one of her songs and shared it online. He also confessed he turned towards learning guitar because he learned IU knew how to play a stringed instrument. If that isn't the ultimate fanboy, we don't know what it is.

We wonder what Jungkook's reaction was when he learned Yoongi is collaborating with IU! What do you think his reaction was? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment shared details about their collaboration in a statement. "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," the agency said, as per a Soompi report. Suga's new collaboration comes a few months after he collaborated with Halsey on Suga's Interlude. The singer released a rap song with Halsey contributing to the English lyrics. The song released in December 2019. Apart from the single with IU, Suga confirmed that he and the other BTS members are working on new music.

In a recent VLive, he confirmed the news. "We're already working on a new album again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision. ‘A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it," a fan translation from the VLive revealed.

BTS singer V also confirmed more new music is coming our way. Taehyung revealed he has been busy composing some new songs for BTS' upcoming album. He also added he has a few songs he needs to finish. BTS leader RM also shared similar details during his VLive. “To be honest, I’m not sure if I’m supposed to be talking so casually like this but— As many of you probably expected, our album is going to come out. We’ve decided to prepare for a new album, so we’ve started preparations… We’ve kicked it off,” RM said.

“We’ll be sharing the process of preparing and stuff, which is a first. I’m a bit torn about how much we should show— But we’ll be trying to show you some of the processes that we go through together, from now on… The album will come out, but since we only just kicked off, we don’t know what songs we will sing, what the title song will be, what kind of music we’ll talk about. None of that has been decided in detail yet since we only just started talking about it," he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jin planned his own birthday surprise, Jungkook stole RM's art book & V enjoyed strawberries at 2019 MAMA

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×