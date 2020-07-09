  1. Home
BTS rappers RM and J Hope listen to One Direction member Harry Styles' Falling and we can't keep calm

BTS members RM and J-Hope hosted a YouTube live to include the ARMY while picking a camera for their upcoming album's jacket photos. During their discussion, Harry Styles' made an unusual cameo.
If you stan One Direction and BTS, this news is going to leave you screaming with joy. ARMY members and Directioners have been divided over which boy band is better. The bands' music, fandom, and members are brought into the spotlight every time a debate between two groups is sparked. However, the report is going to bring about a smile on both the fandom members' faces. Today, BTS leader RM and rapper J-Hope hosted a live where they were seen learning about different cameras. 

The handsome hunks did not interact much with the ARMY today but did share a glimpse of their busy lives. As they sat down to discuss a camera they could use for their upcoming album's jacket photos, we noticed something surprising. The studio in which the two were seated was playing One Direction member Harry Styles' song Falling. The song dropped late last year as part of his album Fine Line. For a minute, we couldn't help but be distracted by the music playing in the background. The two South Korean rappers were engrossed in their work while the speaker played the whole song. 

Check out the video below: 

Meanwhile, RM has been making the headlines for smashing records with his mixtape Mono. Namjoon's second playlist which dropped in October 2018 peaked at No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 101 countries. RM is the first Asian act to score No. 101 number 1 spots. 

Today also marks the BTS ARMY day. Fans have been showering the members with love while Jin returned it with a selfie. Check it out in the link. 

