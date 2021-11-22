BTS REACTS to 'bestie' Lizzo's epic crush on members Jimin & V during AMAs 2021 red carpet

BTS opened up on their iconic union with Lizzo at Harry Styles' LA concert. During their interview with Access amid American Music Awards 2021 red carpet, the group gushed about their new 'bestie' and revealed their entire experience of meeting the Good as Hell rapper amid a stunning concert.

For those unversed, BTS members Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook met the rapper at Harry Styles' Los Angeles concert where they jammed to Styles' songs together (especially One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful!) While there are several videos of the same doing rounds on Twitter, the group and Lizzo took to their official handles to post iconic selfies from the night and gushed about each other. When asked about how much fun Lizzo is in real life, BTS member Jimin told Access that they find Lizzo "really attractive."

"They took a little photo with her," Kim Namjoon aka RM chimed in, adding that they had also heard about Lizzo being a fan of members Jimin and V! Jimin and RM also revealed that Lizzo called the 95-liners (Jimin and V) from the group "sexy." As BTS was asked whether there's a possibility of a "love connection" with the rapper, they all noted that all of them are "just friends!"

This might be great news for BTS Army and Lizzo's fans as the rapper and the group seem to have really hit it off as friends! Should we manifest a collaboration?

In other news, BTS performed their hit song Butter and took the stage with Coldplay to perform My Universe. They bagged three major awards at the 2021 AMAs which include Artist of the Year, Best Pop Duo or Group, and Best Pop Song.

