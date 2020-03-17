BTS Reacts to Black Swan MV: Bangtan Boys gush over Jimin and V but ARMY notice something peculiar

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS members RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V sat down to record their reaction to the Black Swan music video released last week. While everyone cheered for baby Mochi, the ARMY noticed something off in the video.

BTS left fans impressed with the music video of Black Swan. The mesmerising video was released last week and fans couldn't stop gushing over Jimin. Turns out, even the Bangtan Boys couldn't stop fanboying over baby Mochi. In a new reaction video shared on Bangtan TV, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V sit down to watch the Black Swan video for the first time and their reaction was priceless. Like every fan, Namjoon, Kookie, Hobi, Yoongi, and Taehyung were also bowled over by Chim Chim's performance.

From Jimin's solo act to the wings he springs out in the video, it was obvious that the Bangtan Boys were proud of the singer. Apart from Jimin, there were moments in the video where the gang cheered for V. The K-Pop band was also seen teasing Suga. It was evident that the band was excited to share their work with the ARMY.

While the video definitely brought a huge grin to several ARMY members, who have been under self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak, it also led to a few concerns. Several fans noticed Taehyung was oddly quiet in the video. "Taehyung just clapping and said "there you go" at the end.. Why you're so quiet baby bear," quizzed a fan. "tae was so quiet :((" pointed out another ARMY member. "taetae was so quiet... :( i hope he’s okay, happy and healthy," prayed a fan. "Taehyung's calmness makes me feel anxious but I hope you are the best," another comment on the video read.

Check out the video and let us know what you think of Taehyung's silence in the comments below:

