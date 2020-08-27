BTS Reacts To Dynamite MV: RM compares members to Teletubbies; Jungkook wasn't feeling hot during his solo set

BTS members sat down to see the Dynamite MV together. During the session, RM compares members to Teletubbies while Jungkook revealed he wasn't feeling himself during his solo set.

The world has reacted to BTS' new single Dynamite, even pushing the music video to shatter some jaw-dropping records. Now, the Bangtan Boys come together to watch the music video. In the new Bangtan Bomb video, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sat together to watch the video and shared their thoughts on it. The members sat to watch the whole video at first, grooving just like the ARMY did when they first watched the video, with Mochi breaking into impromptu recreation of MV's dance moves.

But the members decided to rewatch the whole thing because, well even the Bangtan Boys couldn't watch the colourful peppy video just once. However, this time around, they decided to halt the MV and share interesting insights into the making. As we know it, the video unfolds with the members dispersing before Jungkook is performing his solo stand. While we loved seeing JK do his thing, the singer confessed he wasn't in his element at the time.

The Still With You crooner recalled that the scene was supposed to be shot on the first day of the shoot. However, the filming was pushed to later than evening. "I had a hard time filming the scene," Kookie confessed. RM added that JK took multiple takes. "I freeze when I am put in the spotlight," JK said adding, "I was the first one in and last one out." Jungkook also said he was having a hard time, not feeling the best verison of himself, he wasn't feeling hot. Hobi cut him off and said he looked great in the shot.

Apart from that, everyone spoke about Jin's poses. He confessed "someone" made him pose that way when Jimin turned to him and announced it was him that help Seokjin with the pose. It was also revealed that ChimChim taught the Worldwide Handsome to do the moonwalk. While the video had numerous hilarious moments, we couldn't get over how Namjoon compared the final choreography arrangement with Teletubbies. Check out the whole video below:

