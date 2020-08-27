0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS Reacts To Dynamite MV: RM compares members to Teletubbies; Jungkook wasn't feeling hot during his solo set

BTS members sat down to see the Dynamite MV together. During the session, RM compares members to Teletubbies while Jungkook revealed he wasn't feeling himself during his solo set.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 05:54 pm
0
0
0
Save
BTS Reacts To Dynamite MV: RM compares members to Teletubbies; Jungkook wasn't feeling hot during his solo setBTS Reacts To Dynamite MV: RM compares members to Teletubbies; Jungkook wasn't feeling hot during his solo set

The world has reacted to BTS' new single Dynamite, even pushing the music video to shatter some jaw-dropping records. Now, the Bangtan Boys come together to watch the music video. In the new Bangtan Bomb video, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sat together to watch the video and shared their thoughts on it. The members sat to watch the whole video at first, grooving just like the ARMY did when they first watched the video, with Mochi breaking into impromptu recreation of MV's dance moves. 

But the members decided to rewatch the whole thing because, well even the Bangtan Boys couldn't watch the colourful peppy video just once. However, this time around, they decided to halt the MV and share interesting insights into the making. As we know it, the video unfolds with the members dispersing before Jungkook is performing his solo stand. While we loved seeing JK do his thing, the singer confessed he wasn't in his element at the time. 

The Still With You crooner recalled that the scene was supposed to be shot on the first day of the shoot. However, the filming was pushed to later than evening. "I had a hard time filming the scene," Kookie confessed. RM added that JK took multiple takes. "I freeze when I am put in the spotlight," JK said adding, "I was the first one in and last one out." Jungkook also said he was having a hard time, not feeling the best verison of himself, he wasn't feeling hot. Hobi cut him off and said he looked great in the shot. 

Apart from that, everyone spoke about Jin's poses. He confessed "someone" made him pose that way when Jimin turned to him and announced it was him that help Seokjin with the pose. It was also revealed that ChimChim taught the Worldwide Handsome to do the moonwalk. While the video had numerous hilarious moments, we couldn't get over how Namjoon compared the final choreography arrangement with Teletubbies. Check out the whole video below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS: International Seokjinnies send a protest truck to Big Hit office requesting a fair treatment towards Jin

Credits :YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement