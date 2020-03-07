BTS Reacts to ON MV: Jungkook & V troll RM mercilessly about the CGI used; Jin finds The Lion King references

BTS sat down together and watched the recently released ON MV that had ARMY decoding countless theories. Jungkook and V teased their leader RM mercilessly about the CGI wall used towards the end of the music video while Jin kept flashing back to the iconic The Lion King (1994) sequence at Pride Rock.

BTS has a big reason to be on cloud nine as their latest outing, Map of the Soul: 7 is tasting sweet success on a global scale Besides reaching #1 on the US, the UK, Japan and Germany charts, the K-pop band made history by having four of their albums, including 7, standing atop of the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the lead single of 7 titled ON found an impressive place in the Billboard Top 100 Songs chart at #4.

Speaking of ON, there were two music videos released with the second one dropping very recently. In the second MV, which really feels like a six-minute short film is also raking in the YouTube views with 76 million and counting. The Bangtan Boys sat down hours before the MV was released and reacted to the music video as the fans have now got the Bangtan Bomb visual of it! We see the septet gushing over Jungkook's running skills and V's beauty while VKook along with Jin mercilessly trolled their leader RM over the CGI wall used in the ON MV, saying that the wall was actually real. Namjoon was seen helplessly looking at Suga who smiled while V finally put him out of his misery confirming that there was no wall. Jin kept finding references to The Lion King's (1994) iconic scene of Simmba's christening at Pride Rock.

Watch BTS react to ON MV below:

What are your theories about the ON MV? Let us know your ideas in the comments section below.

When Jin quizzed about the meaning behind 'No More Dream' to 'Dream' end credit, Namjoon explained, "'No More Dream' turns into 'Dream', this is our reboot, right? So 'No More Dream' really means 'Don't Dream' right? But it's turned into 'Dream' again." In the video, we also see Jungkook and J-Hope sitting together to watch the ON MV for the second time.

